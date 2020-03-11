Mansfield University celebrates recent success at Valley event

SOUTH WAVERLY — Mansfield University President Dr. Charles Patterson made the trip down the Valley on Feb. 24 to engage with local alumni and business partners at Bluestone Brewing Co. in South Waverly.
The school was looking to reach out to the Valley community, which includes a large group of alumni as well as business partners, according to a Mansfield University spokesman.
“In combination with the president’s office and the office of alumni relations, we are teamed up to engage the community stakeholders, business partners and the hospital, we have a longstanding relationship with Guthrie by way of our health sciences program,” said Casey Wood, who is the director of alumni relations at Mansfield. “We have a lot of alumni in the area and business supporters, so we are just coming together and taking the show on the road if you will to visit the area and engage in our university and community partnership.”
The event, which featured beverages and hors d’oeuvres, was open to Mansfield University alumni as well as friends and partners of the university.
The invitation to the event urged people to come listen to Patterson talk about “the positive direction and growth trajectory realized under the new university administration, including community partnerships.”
The university was promoting the fact that for the first time in nine years, the school has seen an increase in enrollment.
“This is the first year in nine years that we’ve seen an increase in enrollment — 38 percent in first year students and a 2 percent overall enrollment increase,” Wood said. “That’s something that we are celebrating and we are asking our supporters and friends of Mansfield University to help us speak this narrative of ‘we’re emerging and we are going to continue to grow.’”
Mansfield University Director of Marketing and Communications Ryan McNamara believes a drop in tuition and housing rates have helped with the turnaround.
“We’ve lowered our tuition rates. We’ve made on-campus housing more affordable, so we’ve definitely seen a real positive reaction with that,” he said. “That’s what we can attribute our growth to — an affordable education that results in meaningful and good occupations for our graduates.”
President Patterson, who was joined by his wife Colleen at the event, is focused on providing a quality education at a reasonable price to area students, according to Wood.
“I know it’s really important to the president that not only do we provide an affordable education, period, but specifically for the students of our region which is a part of why we are engaging here,” Wood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.