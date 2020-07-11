SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council voted Monday to form a task force to deal with a fireworks problem in the municipality.
Resident Ralph Meyer spoke to the council about the need for the task force to look into cracking down on the use of fireworks by citizens.
“The past several weeks have been out of control with the fireworks disturbances we’ve experienced. My wife described this as ‘it’s like being in a war zone,’” Meyer said.
Meyer had three specific reasons why fireworks are harmful to the community.
“Fireworks are dangerous, especially in the hands of untrained individuals,” he said. “Second, fireworks can have a devastating effect for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Third, is the loud noises from fireworks and how they affect our animals.”
“The problem we have is a serious problem and is becoming worse. Our citizens are either unaware of the (borough) ordinance, or they are aware of it and choose to ignore it or they just don’t care about the impact on their fellow citizens,” Meyer added.
Council member Bob Nocchi agreed with Meyer.
“I tell you what, they start and they don’t stop ... it’s ridiculous,” Nocchi said. “This starts way before the (Fourth of July).”
South Waverly Borough Solicitor Jonathan Foster and Sayre Borough Police Chief Dan Reynolds explained that the borough’s hands are somewhat tied due to a 2017 state law allowing fireworks.
The 2017 state law allowed Pennsylvania residents to buy Class C or consumer grade fireworks, which includes firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
The state law lists the following restrictions:
- They cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.
- They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.
- They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.
- They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
- They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.
“I can’t say it can’t be enforced, but by changing the law in 2017, there are municipalities all across the state that are having the same problems that you folks are,” Reynolds said.
“As a municipality we are basically subject to whatever Harrisburg does as a state law,” Foster added.
The restrictions in the state law, which mirror South Waverly’s fireworks ordinance, leave plenty of wiggle room for residents who want to light off fireworks.
“One hundred and fifty feet isn’t very far. It sounds like a long distance, but I think everyone knows it’s not that far really, and South Waverly, you guys are fortunate, you have some very good size lots up here,” Reynolds said.
The task force will look into ways the borough can regulate fireworks beyond what the state law has in place, but Foster isn’t sure that’s possible.
“I don’t think (the borough) can say no (to fireworks). The law doesn’t authorize us to prohibit it. It allows people to do it,” said Foster, who urged the borough to join other municipalities in pushing lawmakers in Harrisburg to change the law.
The task force will include council members John Natoli and Bob Nocchi, Mayor Tim Hickey and residents Ralph and Carol Meyer. The borough will be looking to add other residents to the committee.
