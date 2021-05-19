SAYRE — The race for three of four Sayre School Board seats will officially be decided in the coming days due to the amount of write-in votes cast on Tuesday.
Incumbent Ron Cole won another four-year term with 525 votes on the Republican ticket and 354 on the Democratic side.
However, former school district business manager Sam Moore, who was the only other candidate on the ballot, received 236 Republican votes and 150 votes on the Democratic ticket. There were 651 write-in votes from Republicans and 467 from Democrats.
It appears that Moore will win a seat due to the fact that there were four official write-in candidates — Jenny Riley, Felicia Kmetz, Jaimee Alsing and Denise Redman-Satterly — and they will split the votes.
It remains to be seen which write-in candidates will earn spots on the school board.
In the Athens Area School District, Chris Jones and Natalie Smart will return to the school board in Region 1. Kevin Rude is heading back to the board in Region 2 and John Johnson will remain on the board in Region 3.
