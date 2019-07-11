The 39th annual piano recital of Marcella J. Chaykosky was held in May.

Many friends and family were entertained by students performing solos including: Declan Barry, Liam Barry, Nolan Beeman, Sam Claypool, Morgan Cummings, Cassy Friend, Katie Gorman, Ryan Gorman, Chun Hirunsri, Brooke Kopatz, Ian Lynch, Justin Lynch, Dakota Mullins, Brooke Romig, Grace Russo, Isabella Russo, Julianna Shay, Izabella Steckel, Emma White, JayLee Wilkinson, Lily Wilkinson and Linda Zhang.

Duets were performed by brothers Ian Lynch and Justin Lynch, sisters Isabella Russo and Grace Russo, brothers Declan Barry and Liam Barry, and friends Katie Gorman and Brooke Kopatz.

Those who performed the duets played the piece twice having learned the primo and secondo sections. Commencing the recital was guest pianist, Ed Ferguson.

It was noted that twins Ian Lynch and Justin Lynch earned the Eagle Scout award which is the highest goal in Boy Scouts. Also mentioned that the student taking lessons for the shortest time is 3 months and the student taking the longest is 11 years. All the students were recognized for their quality performances.

Load comments