WELLSBURG — The Village of Wellsburg Board gathered for their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening and they approved the purchase of a new computer for the village secretary.
The current computer in use is roughly 10 years old and lacks a system for backing up files and information. The new computer is quoted at a little over $2,500 and includes backup systems.
Mayor Deborah Lewis updated the board on the ongoing negotiation with Blue Sky Towers. The water tower site where the cell tower was originally proposed to be placed, has been rejected by the cell tower company due to road access. The alternate site at the fire department is now under consideration for placement of the cell tower.
The flag football league has been using the village field for practice and games, but a question of insurance was raised regarding their use. The league’s insurance currently covers any possible injuries until September. With the condition of confirming renewed insurance past September, the Village Board agreed to continue letting the league use the field.
This issue raised a question about liabilities for groups using village facilities, such as parks and fields. Individuals have free use of the public village property, but larger, organized groups should call the village ahead of time to confirm use of facilities. This confirmation also allows the village to insure that groups have insurance and cannot hold the village liable for injuries or mishaps.
