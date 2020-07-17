NICHOLS — One of the area’s largest employers and a popular destination for local residents could become the latest business to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions associated with it.
Tioga Downs Casino and Resort has submitted termination notifications to employees — and to county and state officials — which is required by the WARN Act.
“This letter it to notify you that a plant closing will occur at our employment site at Tioga Downs,” a letter from the company dated July 13 said.
Tioga Downs temporarily closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company was expecting to be able to open this summer during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s phased reopening plan.
“Recently, it was publicly announced that casinos were delayed without any definitive date or path to reopen,” the WARN letter from Tioga Downs said. “After review, it was concluded that it was prudent at this time to prepare and send the appropriate WARN notices to our employees.”
According to Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, the local casino and racetrack will close on Oct. 1 if Cuomo does not allow casinos to open this summer.
“This was sent out because Mr. Gural wants to make sure that the state understands that he cannot keep his business going if something doesn’t happen,” Sauerbrey said.
If Tioga Downs closes that would mean the loss of 604 jobs at the Nichols casino. Gural’s other casino, Vernon Downs near Syracuse, would lay off 300 employees.
Gural praised Cuomo’s handling of the virus, but also believes the governor’s decision to keep casinos closed in New York could bring more cases into the state.
“While I think we all agree the governor has done an amazing job by using facts to virtually eliminate the virus in upstate New York, including the Southern Tier, where on most days we see almost no one testing positive, it may seem counterintuitive but it is actually less safe to keep the upstate casinos closed,” Gural said. “We know for a fact that our customers are not sitting home waiting for us to reopen. They are simply getting in their cars and driving to casinos in areas where the transmission rate is far higher.”
“The closest casino to Tioga Downs is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where they have a meat packing plant. Another option is Atlantic City, where we know the number of people testing positive is higher than in the Southern Tier,” Gural continued. “These casinos allow far more customers, and unlike casinos upstate, do not have representatives of the Gaming Commission on the floor to monitor the implementation of the rules and regulations that have been set. The last thing we want is for these people to bring the virus back to the Southern Tier from outside the region.”
According to a press release from Tioga Downs, they are prepared and both casinos (Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs) are in the process of upgrading their filters to MERV-13 filters for their HVAC systems as recommended for shopping centers. They are additionally arranging for COVID-19 antibody testing for all employees prior to coming back to work to prevent the spread of the virus.
Once they receive approval from the state to open their doors, both casinos are additionally setting up protocols to monitor guests to ensure that if they have recently visited or are coming from a high-risk state or local ZIP code where there is a spike, they will be excluded from the facilities.
The casinos have also retained the services of Well Health Safety for Clean Air-System and Core Management Services, a Binghamton company, to monitor all of their equipment and cleaning protocols.
Sauerbrey explained that the loss of Tioga Downs would be a huge hit to the county.
“A significant hit to the community. That’s 604 jobs ... and it’s also, Tioga County receives over a million dollars a year in a normal year from proceeds from Tioga Downs,” Sauerbrey said.
Sauerbrey also praised Gural and Tioga Downs for their efforts in the local community.
“They have been wonderful community members. They’ve set up a foundation. It’s been a wonderful place to hold events. I am hopeful that the governor will allow them to open,” she said.
Gural noted that his decision to buy Tioga Downs was to some extent about helping the community thrive.
“Part of my decision to open casinos in Upstate New York was inspired by my commitment to supporting this community and being part of a positive economic driver for the area,” said Gural.
Gural said his top priority right now is to get his employees back to work so they can support their families.
“My primary concern is for my employees, and it pains me to send them this notice when I know they have already been out of work for some time and are relying on benefits to support their families,” Gural said. “I fully understand the necessity to keep both our staff and our guests healthy by closing for now, but I am eagerly anticipating safely getting everyone back to work soon.”
