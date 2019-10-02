HARRISBURG — Senior Community Centers located across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties can now apply for up to $150,000 in state funding for new programs, services, equipment, renovations or repairs, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Two million in total funding has been awarded statewide through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s (PDA) 2019-2020 Senior Community Center Grant Program. Applications must be submitted no later than November 15, 2019.
“Over the years, senior centers have transformed into vibrant, community and fitness-centered meeting places,” Sen. Yaw said. “Many senior centers offer far more than that and host trips and special events, music, arts and lifelong learning programs, just to name a few. I urge our local SCC’s to take full advantage of this funding opportunity.”
Funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery, the grants are intended to enhance Pennsylvania’s SCC’s by increasing participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults and enable SCC’s to provide a safe and healthy environment for participants.
For application guidelines, instructions and required documents, visit PDA’s website at www.aging.pa.gov. Only SCC’s currently in operation and having an existing contractual relationship with the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) are eligible to apply for grant program funds. The Oct. 10 webinar can be accessed via phone by calling 1-855-797-9485.
For more state-related news and information visit Senator Yaw’s website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.
