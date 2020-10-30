BARTON — The Town of Barton has lost one of its biggest champions as longtime Supervisor Leon “Dick” Cary passed away on Wednesday.
Cary contributed 40 years of service to the Town of Barton as Highway Superintendent and most recently Town Supervisor.
“He will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him,” a press release from the Town of Barton said.
Town Councilman Kevin Everly said the Barton community, and especially the town government, will miss Cary.
“Dick was a good man and he’s going to be sorely missed,” Everly said. “He had 40 years with the town between being a highway superintendent and town supervisor. We’re going to lose a lot of his knowledge that we will never get back. We’re just going to have to do what we can to move on without him and, like I said, he’s going to be sorely missed.”
Deputy Supervisor Don Foster echoed that sentiment.
“I’ve known Mr. Cary most of my life ... I started working with him on the Town Board in January of 2010. In 2012, he asked me to take the Town of Barton Deputy Supervisor position for which I was honored. I am very saddened by his passing and he will be sorely missed. My condolences go out to his entire family,” Foster said.
Editor’s Note: A partial obituary can be found on page A7 and online at www.morning-times.com today. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.