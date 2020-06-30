MANSFIELD — Mansfield University’s student team placed third out of 37 college teams in the national CSBS Community Bank Case Study Competition.
Mansfield was one of five announced finalists that included Purdue University, Mississippi State University, James Madison University and Concordia College.
The team featured Sarah Hart (Wellsboro, Pa.), Anthony Mastroianni (Tunkhannock, Pa.), Abigail Welch (Mansfield, Pa.), and Seungho Lee (Millerton, Pa.) and was advised by business administration faculty Atika Benaddi, Xiaoxuan Ji, and Xia Zhou.
“I’m thrilled to see our students succeed on the national stage in a highly competitive field,” said Mansfield University President Dr. Charles Patterson. “This is a testament to the excellent students that Mansfield University attracts and the quality of education that our faculty provides.”
The students partnered with C&N Bank in Wellsboro to prepare a case study focused on how community banks have been meeting the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) requirements, understand the challenges smaller banks encounter in their efforts to comply with BSA requirements, and identify potential regulatory reforms. The case study is an opportunity for college students to work directly with senior bank management and better understand the value of community banking.
Each student will receive a $250 scholarship.
