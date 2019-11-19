VAN ETTEN — The Van Etten Town Board is slated to approve their final 2020 spending plan tonight at 7 p.m., following questioning at last week’s public hearing that prompted postponement.
In particular, questions came from resident Teresa Silvernail, who happens to be an auditor at the comptroller’s office, regarding the separation of budget funds for garbage collection.
The town board had navigated the budget process with legal council, as well as the consulting firm LaBerge Group, and officials noted such during the public hearing.
Concerns were also raised that residents outside the former village were effectively being charged — via tax — for sidewalks and streetlights. However, Supervisor George Keturi explained that all residents benefit from sidewalks and streetlights.
The crux circled back to why residents outside the former village were being taxed toward garbage collection costs, while it is only residents within the former village that have that service.
Silvernail asserted that there should be a separate budget district formed for garbage as is for the water district in the former village, but Keturi said that was the first he had heard of such.
Keturi explained that the budget documents featured a separate page that illustrates former village expenses “because people like to see that,” and noted that it didn’t reflect a separate fund.
Councilman Fred Swayze said that Silvernail, or anyone with insight on how to better situate municipal funds, is always more than welcome to offer input.
The board agreed to postpone the budget adoption, and would seek appropriate guidance on the matter, which is expected to be resolved by tonight.
Regarding the spending plan itself, general fund expenses are expected to increase by $27,000 to $469,672. Those increases are largely in the lines for town justice, clerk, assessor, insurance and building expenses.
Property tax revenue and sales tax are expected to increase by roughly $80,000 and $42,000, respectively, over last year.
In the town highway fund, expenses dropped approximately $140,000 for next year, mostly due to reductions in general repairs and machinery purchases.
Overall, the $1.533 million budget for 2020 reflects an expense reduction of $97,452 over this year.
Regarding the 2020 water district budget, town officials have reduced the water rate by 5.5 percent to $68.24 per month.
In terms of annual expense, that reflects a savings of $48 per year.
Town documents note the annual operating expense of the system is $99,135, and debt service expense totals $80,100.
