WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees is considering eliminating the municipal tax assessor position once its current assessor, Julie Dugan, steps down — which could be in the near future, according to Mayor Patrick Ayres.
He explained that the elimination of the tax assessor would also dissolve the village’s tax assessment board, and the municipality would adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates.
“We’re the only village in Tioga County that has its own assessment office,” he said. “But it’s something we need to look at very carefully. Do we want to remain in the assessment business as a village (or) opt out and adopt the town role? And then, if (someone) wants to grieve his assessment, they go to the Town of Barton, and that grievance covers all the taxes — school, village, town and county.”
He added that people would then simply need to go to the town for their assessment grievances instead of both the town and the village.
“What will happen if we do this is some people’s taxes will go up, and others’ will go down,” Ayres said. “That’s the reality because our assessment is low. It’s been well over 20 years since we’ve had a revaluation of our properties. So what that means is that our equalization rate, which is the value of our assessments versus 100 percent of what the state would consider as full value is low, low, low, low. It’s way down.”
Ayres noted that the village’s equalization is approximately 40 percent while the Town of Barton’s is about 85 percent, as the town last did a revaluation around 2010.
Ayres further explained that there are several pros to eliminating the tax assessor position and adopting the town’s rates, among those being that taxes would go down for some residents.
“Generally speaking, those would be the people who bought their homes more recently,” he said.
The reason for that is because people who bought their homes more recently have a more realistic assessment than those who have owned a home in the village for decades, the mayor said.
“There will be some degree of savings on the village end because we won’t have to pay an assessor his or her salary,” Ayres stated. “We would no longer have a grievance day or a board of assessments review. We will have one less board in the community. We would also no longer have to deal with lawsuits regarding taxes, which we’ve had in the past.”
Ayres also said the tax rolls would be “more current, fair and equal,” since the town has had a more recent revaluation.
Obviously, the biggest downfall of the proposed move would the increase in taxes for some village residents, said Ayres.
“That’s even though the per $1,000 assessment rate will go down,” he explained. “Right now, our tax rate is about $28 per $1,000 (of assessed value). I think the projection is if we pick up the town’s rolls, it will go down to about $15.”
Ayres noted that another con of the situation is that the village would also lose control over its assessments, but clarified that the municipality already does not have control over two-thirds of its assessments now — as its two biggest tax bills are to the Waverly Central School District and the Town of Barton/Tioga County.
“Unfortunately, for people who have owned their houses for 30, 40 or even 50 years, and their assessment has stayed really low in comparison to those who have bought theirs — yes, they’re going to see an increase,” he said. “But is it fair? I think it is fair. Is it fun or going to be the greatest thing in the world? No, but I think it’s fair.”
“The only other alternative is to hire a new assessor, but regardless, you’re going to have to fix the file and have everything revalued,” village clerk Michele Wood said.
“We’d have to do a whole reassessment of every property,” added village attorney Betty Keene.
“And, ultimately, you’re going to have about the same results as well,” Wood continued.
Keene noted that the process would also be expensive to the municipality.
“So, no matter what, you’re going to have people that make out and are going to be happy because their taxes are going to go down somewhat,” Ayres said. “And there are going to be people who are unhappy because their taxes are going to go up. So if we were going to try to do the ‘right’ thing and keep our own assessor — hire a firm to come in or whatever to do a revaluation — you’re still going to have this group of happy people and this other group of unhappy people.”
No official action was taken by the board this week as village officials will continue to discuss the matter. The next meeting of the board of trustees is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.