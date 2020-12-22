SAYRE — Soldiers and civilians from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), left for deployment operations on May 15, 2020, from Fort Drum, N.Y. Among them was CW3 Heath M. Stone of Sayre, who was saying goodbye to his two daughters Eliana (6) and Elissa (1).
Eliana was overwhelmingly sad but still happy as her daddy would be home for Christmas.
It was scheduled to be a nine-month deployment leaving in March, but due to a two-month quarantine delay and drawdown changes, once Stone arrived in theatre in May the deployment turned into a 12-month tour, and he would not be home for Christmas.
Eliana was heartbroken but quickly made a decision — she wanted her daddy and his soldiers to have a nice Christmas even if they couldn’t come home.
On Oct. 31, Eliana held a “Treats for Troops” fundraiser in hopes to raise enough money to stuff 30 stockings to send to her daddy and his team. Financial support and other goodie donations began pouring in from hundreds of amazing Valley residents and folks from all over the country.
In the end, Eliana raised over $1,600 profit and was able to not only stuff 30 stockings for her daddy and his soldiers, but also sent coffee, treats, candy and other goodies so they can have a special little Christmas party.
“I just wanted to do something nice for them for Christmas,” Eliana said.
Chief Stone had this to say about his daughter, “I am extremely proud of Eliana. I am so appreciative of all of the people who helped her make the ‘Treats for Troops’ a huge success. Although nothing can replace us being home with our families, this will certainly help us have a nice little Christmas.”
