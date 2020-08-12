ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council accepted a bid for a paving project on South Main Street at Monday’s meeting.
The council accepted the bid of Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting out of Pine City, New York. The bid was for $253,904. The winning bid was $35,966 lower than the next closest bid.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a bid of $239,590 from Kriger Construction to complete the sewer lateral replacement project on State Route 199.
The project is part of the PennDOT 199 Roadway Reconstruction project that will run from Waverly down through Athens.
Athens Borough is responsible for $140,980 of the total cost for the sewer replacement.
In other news from Monday’s meeting:
- The Borough Council approved a recommendation from the Shade Tree Commission to remove four honey locust trees and two cherry trees at Teaoga Square. The plan would be to replant three honey locust trees and to add golden rain trees to the park. The total cost of the project would be just over $5,000.
- Also at Monday’s meeting, Council President Bill Cotton announced that Mayor Skip Roupp had sent a letter regarding the concerns over fireworks to State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw.
