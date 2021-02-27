The District Attorney’s Office reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Alfred Darkes, 47, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 7 years to 15 years, plus court costs, for the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the first degree, and person not to possess a firearm, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Darkes following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Township on July 23, 2020.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Darkes for the offenses occurring on July 31, 2020.
Amanda Figard, 29, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days, 72 hours to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $7,539.21, plus court costs for the offenses of driving under the influence, drug related, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and accident involving damage to attended property, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Figard for the offenses occurring on May 16, 2020.
Amanda Figard, 28, Towanda, was also re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Figard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on June 27, 2020.
Fernando Avila, 29, Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Avila following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on January 3, 2020.
Rebecca Lane, 35, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lane for the offense occurring on September 27, 2018.
Yancey Snyder, 40, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, (flat), followed by 45 days of electronic monitoring, and Probation Supervision for a term of 57 months, plus, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Snyder following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on July 3, 2019.
Jeffrey Duell Jr., 32, Coudersport, Pa., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 4 years, fines of $400.00, restitution of $11,257.65, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of bad checks, misdemeanors of the first degree.
Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Duell Jr for the offenses occurring on May 21, 2020.
Scott Kunkle, 37, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Kunkle for the offense occurring on August 2, 2020.
Robert Lutz, 38, of New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 12 years, fines of $4000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of driving under influence, drug related, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree and (3rd offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lutz for the offense occurring on August 19, 2019.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lutz following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 2, 2020.
Kegan Valenzuela, 23, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Valenzuela for the offense occurring on August 8, 2020.
Jessica McClintic, 33, of Towanda, was sentenced to restitution of $223.00, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by deception, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McClintic following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on January 4, 2019.
