WAVERLY — Dozens of officials who all had a hand in the long, complex upgrade project at the Waverly wastewater treatment plant toured the newly-renovated facility on Wednesday as part of a dedication ceremony to cap off approximately 18 months of work.
Members and officials of the plant, village sewer and trustee boards, Barton town board, construction and engineering companies, and state and federal offices all toured the extensive operation.
The approximately $15 million endeavor was not without its fair share of roadblocks and difficult situations — which all of the officials acknowledged — but, like the village did when Interstate 86 was constructed, the people of Waverly pushed forward.
“It was an absolute pleasure to work with the village throughout this project,” Mike Primmer of Delaware Engineering said. “They approached this with a high amount of common sense, which is pretty refreshing, to be honest.”
“It’s really hard to wrap your head around what everyone did to make this happen,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “There were so many people who were very instrumental throughout this entire process.”
The plant, which was first constructed in 1980, was in need of upgrades mostly because of a federal mandate that calls for sewage treatment facilities to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in its effluent discharge as part of an effort to reduce pollutants into the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The project was especially difficult due to its relative uniqueness — embracing relatively new membrane filtering technology through Kubota Corporation while simultaneously refurbishing other equipment and infrastructure. Village officials have noted in the past how officials from the state department of environmental conservation have watched the ambitious plan unfold to see how it could be applied to other plants throughout the state.
“Essentially, the old plant continued to operate while the new one was being built,” Ayres said. “I’m sure it was difficult, trying and frustrating for both the construction crews and our facility crew, but it was done. And now we have a tremendous facility for the future.”
Former Waverly Mayor Dan Leary recounted the times when the sewer plant was first constructed in 1980 after the village was cited for polluting the nearby Cayuta Creek.
“This was a tremendous project,” he said. “And honestly, when we built the first plant 39 years ago, I didn’t think I would be around to dedicate the next one, but time goes by pretty fast.”
Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Pete Lopez said the project was a reflection of protecting the community.
“We all care about the environment,” he said. “We want to keep it clean for future generations. Anything we contribute to the environment affects others just as this project protects the surrounding communities.”
The renovation’s cost was originally projected to be in the neighborhood of $16.8 million, so the project actually finished under budget, officials said.
Up to 25 percent of the endeavor’s expenses are covered by a New York State Water Grant. The remaining cost of the project was funded through a “Net to Finance” loan that the village received from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That loan is payable over the next 30 years and would have a zero percent interest rate.
