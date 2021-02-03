WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) received his committee assignments for the 117th Congress, announcing his continued service on the House Education and Labor Committee, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and House Energy Action Team (HEAT).
“I am proud of the work our team has been able to accomplish on behalf of Pennsylvania’s 12th District in the last Congress — advancing legislation to support job creators, stand up for our farmers, expand rural access to high-speed internet, and further America’s energy independence. We will continue to build on those accomplishments to deliver a better future for the people I am honored to represent,” Keller said.
Additionally, Keller was appointed as an Assistant Whip by Republican Whip Steve Scalise.
“I am grateful for the confidence that Whip Scalise has placed in me to serve as an Assistant Whip and help shape our nation’s future,” Keller said.
The House Education and Labor Committee oversees programs that affect all Americans, from early learning and higher education to job training and retirement security.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has authority to investigate subjects within the Committee’s jurisdiction as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House Committees.
The House Energy Action Team (HEAT) is a coalition of House Republicans representing districts with significant energy infrastructure. Its mission is to promote energy policies that will address rising energy prices, create family-sustaining energy jobs and enhance our national security by promoting American energy independence.
