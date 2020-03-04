ATHENS TOWNSHIP — News of a vehicle crashing into the Susquehanna River and the driver being rescued from the waterway broke on social media on Saturday morning, but official information wasn’t available until Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release issued by Athens Township Police Chief Roger Clink, first responders were dispatched at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday to a call reporting a vehicle in the Susquehanna River with the driver still inside in the area of Sheshequin Road.
“Upon arrival, first responders found the motor vehicle submerged in the river a substantial distance from the shore. A person later determined to be the driver was found clinging to the vehicle waiting for rescue. The driver was brought to safety by fire and rescue,” the press release said.
The investigation determined that the driver was a 17-year-old male from Nichols. He was driving a 2000 red Ford Ranger, according to police.
“A witnesses account reported a red truck was seen heading north on the snow-covered Sheshequin Road moments before the accident driving at an unsafe speed,” the press release said.
The witness reported the red truck had passed him “unsafely” some distance before the accident, police said.
“The witness stated that at some point, he saw vehicle tracks leave the roadway toward the embankment and river,” the press release continued. “The witness then turned around and check the area and found the red truck and driver over the embankment and in the river. The driver then called 911.”
A quick response by first responders from the Athens Township and Athens Borough Fire Departments are credited with saving the driver’s life.
After he was pulled to safety, the driver was transported to the Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley EMS and treated for his injuries, the press release confirmed.
“A truly amazing team effort made by all,” a post on the Athens Borough Fire Department Facebook page said.
The vehicle wasn’t immediately removed from the river because of high water conditions, and it was determined there were no other occupants, the press release said.
The Athens Township and Athens Borough Fire Departments along with Furman & Jones Wrecker Service removed the vehicle from the river on Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.