Curtis Schweiger, a Waverly resident who authored a book of poems, will be signing copies at Around Again in Sayre from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
Schweiger said the poems in his book — available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon — are largely about events of the past six months, though some date back decades.
“It’s a lot about life,” he said. “It’s a collection of over 30 years of writing.”
The book also includes tributes to other artists such as Marliyn Monroe and George Harrison.
“I’m proud (of it),” Schweiger said. “It’s something that took years to get to.”
He also said that he is currently working on an audio book to go with it.
Schweiger is also a musician, and his songs can be heard on Youtube.
Around Again is located at 222 Desmond St. in Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.