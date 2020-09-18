Curtis Schweiger, a Waverly resident who authored a book of poems, will be signing copies at Around Again in Sayre from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Schweiger said the poems in his book — available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon — are largely about events of the past six months, though some date back decades.

“It’s a lot about life,” he said. “It’s a collection of over 30 years of writing.”

The book also includes tributes to other artists such as Marliyn Monroe and George Harrison.

“I’m proud (of it),” Schweiger said. “It’s something that took years to get to.”

He also said that he is currently working on an audio book to go with it.

Schweiger is also a musician, and his songs can be heard on Youtube.

Around Again is located at 222 Desmond St. in Sayre.

Load comments