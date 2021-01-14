Bradford County reported one death connected to the COVID-19 virus this week, bringing its total number of virus-related deaths to 60.
The county is also closing in on 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus. There have been 2,951 confirmed cases since March, including 167 added since last Friday.
There are also 524 cases that are considered probable, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) also reached an unfortunate milestone on Wednesday as there have now been 600 confirmed cases of COVID since March. There are also 39 cases that are considered probable by the DOH.
Athens (18810) is up to 381 confirmed cases, while another 31 are considered probable.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 228
• Columbia Cross Roads — 109
• Gillett — 176
• Milan — 64
• Monroeton — 81
• New Albany — 57
• Rome — 89
• Towanda — 372
• Troy — 332
• Ulster — 104
• Wyalusing — 134
• Wysox — 43
According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,327 partial doses of the COVID vaccine delivered, while 239 county residents have received both of the shots needed for vaccination.
Across the border in New York, Chemung County has reported its 70th death connected to the virus in recent days.
There have now been 5,191 confirmed cases of COVID, including 219 that are considered active.
The Town of Chemung has seen 141 confirmed cases and the Town of Van Etten is up to 44.
There are currently 54 individuals hospitalized as they battle the virus, while 4,902 Chemung County residents have recovered.
Tioga County is up to 2,107 confirmed cases of the virus, which has taken the lives of 64 county residents.
The county’s death toll has remained at 64 for more than a month.
There are currently 271 active cases in the county, which also reported 519 individuals in mandatory quarantine at this time.
The county has also reported 1,772 recoveries.
The Tioga County Public Health Department asked for patience when it comes to getting information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are overwhelmed with phone calls and emails asking for vaccination information. Unfortunately, due to the vaccine shortage, there is no easy solution. Please be patient. Vaccination clinics are being planned for future weeks. As clinics throughout the state are confirmed, they will appear on the NYS eligibility website,” the public health department said in a press release. “Clinics are not restricted to county of residence. New York State residents can select a clinic site, which has open appointment slots. Keep checking.”
People can call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information.
