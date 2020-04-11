CHEMUNG — In response to the continuing COVID-19 concerns, the Town of Chemung offices will remain closed from April 13 through April 19.
This will include all highway crew members, according to a press release.
“We are asking all employees to stay home as much as possible. All employees will continue to receive their full base salaries as well as their full employee benefits,” the press release said.
