Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:

Christina Kinner, 33, Towanda, PA, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Kinner had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Kenner’s parole was also revoked; Kinner’s sentences will run consecutive.

Timothy Hoose, 44, Ulster, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 72 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, restitution of $46,922.50, for the offenses of three counts of Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, misdemeanors of the first degree.

Trevor Fletcher, 20, Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 43 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, also a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Chelsea Cole, 35, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 40 days to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Mark Garrison, 59, Ulster, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to six months, fines of $1000.00; plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (1/10), fourth in lifetime, a misdemeanor.

Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:

Courtney Bailey, 32, of Athens, PA, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, (third offense), a felony of the third degree.

Bailey will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department.

Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:

Ayla Keenan, 19, Chemung, NY, charged with the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Keenan will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use.

Additionally, Keenan must perform 40 hours community service.

Kristina Felt, 43, Sayre, PA, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Felt will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use.

Additionally, Felt must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days.