21st annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament announces eagle sponsors

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced their “Eagle Sponsors” for the 21st Annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament that will be held on August 5 at Club Shepard Hills in Waverly.
First Citizens Community Bank, Gannon Associates and the Valley Economic Development Association are pitching in to help with the success of this year’s tournament as Eagle Sponsors.
“This tournament started in 2000 to assist the chamber in rent expenses so we could have a visible office space. In addition, the chamber raises funds to help support the Choices Educational program and provides Student Scholarships for a graduating student from Athens, Sayre and Waverly,” said Executive Director Eleanor Hill.
Joe Wolf was involved with the Chamber from its inception until his passing in 1998. He served on the Board of Directors several terms and received the prestigious “Businessperson of the Year” honor in 1991.
His community service did not stop with the chamber. He was on the Board of Directors for the Spaulding Memorial Library, the Robert Packer Hospital, Marine Midland Bank, the National Home Furnishing Association, as well as Valley Economic Development Association where he was one of the founding Board members of the NY-Penn Leadership Committee. Joe was a high school Religious Education Teacher, a Sayre Business Association member and served as President. He was one of the founding members of the Island Pond Committee, as well as a member of the St. Josephs Human Development Committee. Joe was also very involved in the United Way and the Annual Crop Walk.
All businesses are invited to participate in this fundraising effort. A portion of the proceeds will again be donated to the Choices 8th Grade Educational Program hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and Scholarships to graduating seniors from each Valley school. A day of fun and prizes is in store for anyone attending this year’s tournament.
For more information and to make reservations or donate, please contact Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.