HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Rep. Tina Pickett announced Friday that area schools would be receiving part of the $10 million awarded to the state through the federal CARES Act.
Pickett said on her Facebook page that the Athens Area School District will receive $20,400, while the Sayre Area School District will receive $23,100.
Other school districts receiving funds include:
• BLaST IU 17 – $20,594.
• Canton Area School District – $18,500.
• Elk Lake School District – $20,400.
• Montrose Area School District – $25,824.
• Northeast Bradford School District – $18,500.
• Towanda Area School District – $34,050.
• Wyalusing Area School District – $34,000.
Grants may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used towards providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework.
In addition to school districts, career and technical education centers also received funding through the CARES Act to assist them in resuming operations and implementing public health and safety plans, according to Pickett.
Centers in the 110th Legislative District that received funding include:
• Northern Tier Career Center – $55,664.
• Susquehanna County CTC – $47,896.
The grants can be used for the purchase of protective equipment, hand sanitizer/cleaning products; equipment or technology to take classrooms online; installation of barriers or other protective devices in building structures; or to purchase health apps to assist in contact tracing and monitoring of students.
