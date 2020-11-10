OWEGO — Tioga County has lost two more residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, according to press releases from the county.
The county announced the first of those deaths on Saturday as Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey expressed condolences while also urging the community to limit gatherings.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey regretfully reports the death of another person due to the COVID-19 Virus. We express sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased,” a press release said. “The increase of deaths and COVID-19 cases is largely due to community spread and with many cases in nursing homes and at congregate care institutions.”
“The community is encouraged to limit social gatherings, birthday parties, and events to help reduce the spread of the virus,” the press release continued. “The effects of the virus are varied and although some people do not have symptoms those individuals could spread it to others that are more vulnerable. By practicing these behaviors, we protect each other and help keep our schools and businesses open. Social distance, limit your activities, wear a mask and wash your hands. Not only will this help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also other flu that shows up this time of year.”
Sauerbrey announced the county’s 42nd death connected to the virus on Monday.
“Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the families and friends of the deceased. Too many lives have been lost to this virus. Caution and care is needed to stop more lives from being lost,” a press release said.
Tioga County added 55 confirmed cases of the virus since Friday, bringing its total to 856.
There are 290 active cases, while 524 individuals have recovered and 628 residents are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added 88 new cases of the virus since Friday. There have now been 2,383 cases in the county since March.
The county has lost 22 residents due to complications from the coronavirus.
There are currently 169 active cases and 37 individuals are in the hospital as they fight the virus. The county also reported 2,192 recoveries on Monday.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County added 70 confirmed cases of the virus since Friday.
The county has had 1,048 confirmed cases and 93 other cases are considered probable.
Bradford County has reported 19 deaths that were related to COVID.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) leads the county in COVID cases with 213. Sayre added 14 confirmed cases since Friday. There are also nine probable cases.
Athens is now up to 123 confirmed cases after adding 10 since Friday. There are also 12 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 60 (up 4)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 54 (up 3)
• Ulster — 44 (up 2)
• Troy — 140 (up 6)
• Towanda — 139 (up 6)
• Canton — 72 (up 5)
• Wyalusing — 44 (up 3)
• Wysox — 19 (up 1)
• Rome — 33 (up 5)
• Milan — 13 (no change)
• Monroeton — 29 (up 3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.