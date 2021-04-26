Sayre Little League held its 2021 Opening Day on Saturday morning and honored two former players as well as a pair of umpires while also commemorating the first-ever night game at Sayre Little League. The league had Bill Knowles and Jack Repasky, who played in that first night game 50 years ago, throw out the ceremonial first pitches. The league also honored umpires George Stires and Kevin Rubert.

Load comments