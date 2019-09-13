Burglary
SAYRE — A Barton man is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking following an incident that occurred on Pitney Street on July 1.
According to borough police, Cody A. Varga, 31, Varga was discovered to have stolen coins and a rifle. Varga was arraigned on Sept. 8 on $15,000 bail by Magisterial District Fred Wheaton.
False Report
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira Man is facing charges of false reports to law enforcement authorities and obstructing administration following an incident that occurred on W. Lockhart Street on Aug. 18.
According to township police, Joseph L. Cogswell lied about a motorcycle incident that had occurred that evening.
Cogswell will answer to those charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
DUI and Drug Possession
SAYRE BOROUGH — Two Valley women are facing charges following a traffic stop traffic stop for a cracked windshield and cracked side mirror that occurred on Brock Street on Sept. 1.
According to borough police, Maria Alicia Godfrey, 45, of Ulster, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and obstructed window following that incident.
Also, Kristine Marie Lutz, 42, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The pair were arraigned by Magisterial District Fred Wheaton on $25,000 bail each.
At the preliminary hearing on Sept. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley, Godfrey’s case was continued, and she was sent back to jail.
Lutz’s preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley was waived.
Disorderly Conduct
SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment following an incident that occurred at Robert Packer Hospital on Sept. 2.
According to borough police, Hillmont A. Talada III, 42, was using vulgar language and causing various difficulties regarding his discharge from the hospital. Talada exited the premises with a wheel-chair, which he refused to return. Upon a search of his person, police uncovered two hypodermic needles.
Talada was issued a summons to answer to the above charges on Oct. 15 in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Retail Theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira woman is facing charges of retail theft and criminal conspiracy following an incident that occurred at Walmart on May 16.
According to township police, Alisha Autumn Rucker-Weatherby, 33, had stolen merchandise from the store. She was issued a summons before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 8.
DUI
SAYRE BOROUGH — A Lockwood woman is facing charges of three different counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following an incident that occurred on East Lockhart Street on Aug. 5.
According to borough police, a vehicle operated by Melissa J. Bergman, 24, crossed the center portion of the road three times, which prompted a traffic stop and field sobriety test, which she failed.
Bergman was issued a summons before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.
Drug paraphernalia possession
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Riverside Drive on Aug. 29.
According to township police, Justin Paul McCarty, 22, was found to be in possession of a pipe with marijuana residue.
McCarty was issued a summons before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 1.
Drug Possession
SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man is facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and prohibited offensive weapon following an incident that occurred on Sept. 2.
According to borough police, Daniel Stephen Rumsey, 21, was found in possession of marijuana, suspected marijuana seeds, digital scales, THC vape cartridges and a set of brass knuckles.
Rumsey was arraigned on $5,000 bail by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton and will go before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 17.
Assault
SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault and aggravated assault following an incident that occurred at Robert Packer Hospital on Aug. 25.
According to borough police, Joshua Lestly Gorst, 27, assaulted a nurse.
Gorst was arraigned on $5,000 unsecured bail before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr, and will go before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 17.
DUI
SAYRE — A Rome woman is facing DUI and summary offense charges following an incident that took place on East Lockhart Street in Sayre on June 26.
According to Sayre Police, Rebecca Lynn Fick, 28, was charged following a traffic stop. Her blood-alcohol content level was later determined to be 0.207 percent at the time of the incident.
Fick is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 25.
Prohibited offensive weapons
SAYRE — A Sayre woman is facing several charges following an incident that occurred at a Sunset Street residence in Sayre on Aug. 19.
According to Sayre Police, Rosemary Scholes, 52, was charged with prohibited offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Scholes was charged after a parole officer discovered her in possession of a taser, methamphetamine and a pipe.
Scholes is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24.
