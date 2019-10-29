NICHOLS — At Monday’s meeting of the Nichols Village Board, Mayor Leslie Pelotte said that vandalism has been taking place as the renovations at Kirby Park have moved forward.
“The little rascals have ripped every electrical cover off every box,” Pelotte explained. “They are etching into the (pavilion) counters pictures of the male anatomy, and scratching (curse words).”
Pelotte also said that some pieces of the new plastic playground equipment have been hit and cracked.
“They have been in and out, messing with things,” she continued.
“I’m heartbroken that we’re putting money in to have a nice, safe play area and we’ve got a couple kids in there raising havoc,” said Pelotte, adding that the portable toilet had been tipped over more than 10 times over the summer.
Pelotte suggested that cameras are considered.
“I’m not sure if this is going to be an ongoing thing, but I want to look into cameras for the park,” she said. “It has been ongoing. Every time I go down there, I’m waiting to see something else broken.”
Board members agreed that while vandalism at the park has been an issue for decades, efforts should be made to keep the park in good shape after the renovations have been completed.
Additionally, regarding the park renovations, Pelotte noted that the former basketball hoops, backboards and poles are available to anyone that would want them, as the board was uncertain what to do with them.
In other village business, board members noted that the fall yard waste pick up date is Sunday, Nov. 3.
