TOWANDA — Bradford County is now considered to be at an “extremely high risk” of exposure to COVID-19, according to the New York Times and health experts at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
According to the New York Times COVID-19 Tracker, the 14-day change in the number of COVID cases is up 66 percent in Bradford County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health numbers show that since April 7, the county has added 186 confirmed cases of the virus with another 21 considered probable.
Bradford County is now up to 4,316 confirmed cases and 871 probable cases since last March. The county has now lost 85 residents due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the DOH.
According to the New York Times, “a county is at an extremely high risk level if it reported an average daily rate of more than 45 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.”
“Cases have increased over the past week and are extremely high (in Bradford County). The number of hospitalized COVID patients has also risen in the Bradford County area. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Bradford County is high, suggesting that cases may be undercounted,” an update from the New York Times tracker said on Monday.
According to the NYT tracker, the Robert Packer Hospital ICU is at 76 percent occupancy, with 17 of those being COVID-19 patients. There are currently 9 ICU beds still available.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) leads the county with 897 confirmed cases and another 95 considered probable. Athens (18810) is now at 557 confirmed cases and 63 probable.
Of the county’s 60,323 residents, Bradford County has 9,179 who are fully vaccinated and another 4,284 who have received at least one dose.
