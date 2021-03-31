The longtime executive director of the United Way of Bradford County is stepping down, according to a press release.
“The Board Directors of United Way Bradford County (UWBC) would like to inform the community that their beloved Executive Director, Kerri Strauss, has submitted her resignation effective March 31st, 2021,” the press release said.
Strauss has served as Executive Director to UWBC for the last ten years, and in that time has overseen the raising and allocation of over $5 million. The mission of UWBC is to annually collect and distribute funds to enable direct service impact to Bradford County residents, while also raising awareness of community needs and the services provided by their partners. UWBC engages with over 45 nonprofits that serve the communities in Bradford County.
“Kerri’s guidance during her tenure has not only strengthened our organization, but she has become a pillar in our community, and her impact to Bradford County and the surrounding area is immeasurable,” said Stacee Harer, President of UWBC. “While we are saddened to see Kerri move on, we are excited for her to pursue her individual goals.”
Bob Hugo, Past President of the UWBC, echoed that sentiment.
“Kerri deserves praise for her relentless focus on bettering the lives of the people of Bradford County. It was a pleasure working with Kerri during my term as Board President for nine out of her ten years with us,” Hugo said.
The Board Directors of UWBC encourages the public to applaud Strauss for her dedicated service and send best wishes. Notes can be mailed to the UWBC office at 24 Main St, Ste 1, Towanda, PA 18848.
