Giving away Christmas cheer
Surrounded by thousands of toys are Joseph Lloyd, Brad and Jo Bartholomew, Santa Claus and Nichols American Legion Commander Frank Sherman.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

NICHOLS — The holiday spirit was in full swing in Nichols on Saturday as thousands of toys were given away at the Nichols American Legion.

Husband and wife duo Brad and Jo Bartholomew teamed up with the American Legion and Toys for Tots to continue a tradition that they organized previously with a local motorcycle club — putting smiles on kids’ faces during the Christmas season.

“We know lots of people struggle during the holidays, so we just want to do what we can to give back to the community,” Brad Bartholomew said. “Kim Blackwell with Toys for Tots was great to work with and helping us bring this back to the area.”

He explained that approximately 6,000 toys would be given away to at least 150 families throughout the event, which included free hot chocolate, coffee and candy canes as well as a visit from St. Nicholas himself.

“We’re just trying to put some smiles on the faces of kids,” Brad said. “This is something that we want to keep doing for the community for the people who need some help.”

