WAVERLY — In what was expected to be a tight race, Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres earned a comfortable victory over challenger Tom Bellinger in Tuesday’s village election.
Ayres, who will now enter his third term as mayor, received 240 votes to 167 votes for Bellinger. In their 2019 matchup, Ayres beat Bellinger by just 25 votes.
“I guess it looks like it’s reaffirming that the village residents believe in the direction we’ve gone in, the projects we’ve undertaken and the kind of projects that we’ve undertaken are worthwhile and worth pursuing,” Ayres said after the results were announced. “I appreciate their support and I hope I can live up to their expectations.”
The race to fill three village trustee seats saw two incumbents and one newcomer earn those spots.
Newcomer Kasey Traub earned the most votes with 258 to earn his first term as a trustee.
Incumbent Andrew Aronstam had the second most votes with 235, while fellow incumbent Jerry Sinsabaugh beat challenger Lee Sharpsteen 199 to 189 to take the final trustee spot.
Traub was excited to join the board of trustees.
“There’s a great group of employees in the village. There’s a great group on the board and just the opportunity to work with these guys is pretty exciting,” Traub said.
The newcomer is hoping to help the village bring more businesses to the community.
“I know that the village has been looking at bringing businesses in. The opportunity to work with them to do that and move that forward is a great thing,” Traub said.
Aronstam is looking forward to finishing projects that were started during his last term.
“This was a tougher one, I have to admit. I just wanted to make sure that we finished the business that we started. We have the Glen projects going, we have the infrastructure projects going and we just want to make sure the (projects are completed),” Aronstam said. “More importantly, the village is in a sound financial situation. We’re not in debt ... and we have a substantial reserve. I just appreciate the fact that the citizens realized that we worked hard at doing that.”
Sinsabaugh is the longest tenured village trustee as he just won his eighth term in office.
“I just love doing it. I want to give back to my community. I love being on the board to help make Waverly the best we can make it. I really enjoy it,” Sinsabaugh said.
