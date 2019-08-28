County of Bradford and Bradford County to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Rosanna Tarbox to Rosanna Tarbox and Tarbox Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Jeannine Duncan to Hailey L. Feusner and Zackary M. Strobridge of Milan for property in Ridgebury Township for $204,455.
Evelyn E. Knight to Carolyn Darling of Cortland, New York, for property in Rome Township for $1.
Joseph Maloney to Mallory C. Maloney and Dakota Brown of Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Debby Phillips, John McGrath and Judy McGrath to Midfirst Bank of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $900.41.
Susan Scott to Stacey Santee of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Randy Balthaser and Colette Balthaser to Rebecca Rice and Debra Marquardt of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Nancy Lee Jobe to PennMarc Resources of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township and Franklin Township for $1.
Mark A. Uhouse and Kellie A. Uhouse to Frank Ritz of Warren Center for property in Warren Township for $30,000.
Phyllis S. Young and Bennett Young to Douglas A. Gillette and Melissa Y. Gillette of Ulster for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Karin Clapsaddle and John Clapsaddle to Jacqueline A. Magdin of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $36,000.
Alan C. Gamble and Susan M. Gamble to Michael Murphy and Rachel Murphy of Wyalusing for property in Warren Township for $12,150.
Glenn C. Hunsinger Jr. and Cheryl L. Hunsinger to Glenn C. Hunsinger Jr. and Cheryl L. Hunsinger of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Sample Media MSK Inc. to Premier Lifestyles and Living Limited Liability Company of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $75,000.
Andy D. Campbell and Bonnie L. Campbell to Tyler Campbell of Wyalusing for property in Albany Township for $1.
David M. Brown Trustee, David Brown Trust Agreement, William F. Brown Co Trustees, Claudia E. Brown Co Trustee, Brown Family Trust, Deborah Brown Schwartz Trustee and Deborah Brown Schwartz Trust Agreement to Brown Investments Monroeton of Marina Del Rey, California, for property in Monroe Borough for $456,648.50.
Charles W. Blumig Estate and James D. Blumig Executor to Aleck P. Yablonkai of Milltown, New Jersey, for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Rebecca L. Rice and Steven R. Rice to Amy M. Soper of Troy for property in Sylvania Borough for $100,000.
Robert L. Ostrander to Robert L. Ostrander Jr. of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Virginia Buchmann Estate, Virginia Elaine Buchmann Estate (AKA), Virginia E. Buchmann Estate (AKA), John Buchmann Executor and Virginia Whitney Buchmann Estate (AKA) to Twin Tier Management Corporation of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $100,000.
Randy L. Mieczkowski and Maria Mieczkowski to Charles Rankin and Cynthia M. Rankin of Troy for property in Troy Township for $126,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Tricia M. Brown of Athens for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $52,000.
Edna L. Clugston, William B. Clugston Jr. (POA) and Edna Clugston (AKA) to D. Scott Johnson and Cynthia A. Johnson of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $73,500.
David Jacobson, Pamela Jacobson, Kenneth Jacobson and April Jacobson to Michelle L. Strong and Elizabeth M. Hamilton of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $32,500.
Rita Herlt to Devon Whyte and Stacey Whyte of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $180,000.
Martin J. Spencer, Pamela Spencer and Robert W. Spencer to Thomas M. Collins of Canton for property in Canton Township for $80,000.
Kyle J. Lee and Kevin Lee to Kyle J. Lee of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Cody Auer and Carla Auer to Richard Bump and Amber Bump of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $101,063.
Gorsline Properties to David Clark and Monica Clark of Rome for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $125,774.
Andrew R. Dewing Trustee, Matthew S. Dewing Trustee and Benefit of Hope Community Church of Warren Center to GPDewing LLC for property in Warren Township for $5,000.
