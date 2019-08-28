WAVERLY — Plenty of students of the Waverly Central School District will return to classes next week with new backpacks and lots of supplies thanks to the efforts of the community.
The Tioga County Open Door/Red Door Mission gave away approximately 200 backpacks on Tuesday at the Elm Street Elementary School as school officials stuffed those backpacks with the items raised from this summer’s Stuff the Bus campaign, which was a collaboration among Choice 102, Encounter Church and Valley Energy.
“We just want to help as many people as we can,” district principal John Cheresnowsky said. “This gives kids a great start to the year and something we can build on.”
Students entering kindergarten through 12th grade received a free backpack and were able to stuff it with items like pencils, notebooks, glue, crayons and other essential school supplies.
“The community has just been awesome,” Cheresnowsky said. “So many items just kept coming in from Stuff the Bus. We got monetary donations, so we went shopping and got even more. We’re just very grateful to everyone involved for everything.”
Mary Sobol of the Red Door said this was the Open Door Mission’s first time in giving away backpacks through the Elm Street Elementary School, though the organization has given away backpacks in the past.
“The biggest part of this is just how great it is to see the community pull together all these different resources to help kids,” she said.
Classes at the Waverly Central School District are back in session on Sept. 5.
