SAYRE – The Sayre Area School District Board of Education held it’s bi-monthly meeting on Monday, open to in-person attendance as well as live streaming on YouTube.
In the operations report, school board member Erin Wayman said there are “lots of things happening with athletics and recreation.”
She discussed the possibility of a cooperative agreement between Sayre and the Northeast Bradford School District for a joint boys’ soccer program. While interest has been show by parties from both schools, the details of the potential agreement are still being worked out.
Wayman also wanted to inform those in attendance and the rest of the community that Sayre is still in need of a girls’ soccer coach.
Plans are in place for junior high baseball, but numbers are low according to Wayman. She encourages all eligible students that are interested to contact the athletic director.
It was announced that registrations are now open for all three sports seasons through FamilyID. Students can “sign up for the entire year of sports,” said Wayman.
A presentation is expected to be brought before the board at the May 24 meeting to show what the rec program will look like moving forward.
“Doug Ault, our recreation director, has worked hard on getting that program up and together,” said Wayman. “I’m looking forward to that presentation.”
The board voted to appoint Alia Post as the head girls’ volleyball coach, Kevin Gorman as the head football coach, Jamie VanDuzer as the head golf coach, Randy Felt as the head cross country coach, and Tina Vandermark as the head cheerleading coach. It was also voted to approve Julia Boyle as a volunteer track coach.
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio brought up a discussion about the school’s return to sports guidelines, saying that they “updated the (guidelines) based on the motion that was made at the last board meeting.”
The update follows the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s guidance on face coverings, which states that masks may be removed if athletes are outdoors and able to maintain a six-foot distance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.