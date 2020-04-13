OWEGO — Tioga County saw a big jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — going from 20 on Friday to 29 on Sunday.
As of Sunday, there were 149 individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 feet) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
There are five individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
There were 14 tests pending in the county, which also reported eight individuals had recovered from the coronavirus.
Tioga County residents can use the following for more information on the virus:
- https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com
- Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225
- Facebook @Tioga County Public Health
- Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)
- Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623
- NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)
- Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – 607-354-0965
In Chemung County, there are now 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The county reported its first death from the virus last week. There have been no other confirmed fatalities related to COVID-19.
Ten individuals have recovered and five are hospitalized in Chemung County. There have been 745 tests in the county with 84 still pending.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, there are now 18 confirmed cases of the virus in Bradford County.
Tioga County now has 13 cases and now has one death related to the virus.
Sullivan County still has just one confirmed case.
There are now 22,833 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth has now seen 507 individuals pass away from the virus.
