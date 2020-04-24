HARRISBURG — The latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health once again showed a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County, which also saw a decrease in the number of deaths related to the virus.
Bradford County, which sat at 31 cases on Tuesday with five deaths, is now at 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths.
During her update Thursday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the department’s numbers have changed regarding these probable cases since many of these people’s illnesses are still under investigation and, in the case of death, will remain “under investigation” since officials will not be able to obtain a confirmed test.
“This verification process is very intensive and, under normal circumstances, can take months to complete,” Levine said. “But as we know, these are not normal circumstances. As we have said many times before, we continue to refine the data that we are collecting to provide everyone with this information in as near-time as we possibly can. This is really difficult with thousands of reports each day. We have had counties, for example, who have had to change their case counts from one day to the next because we were able to verify that the correct county of residence was different from where they passed away and where it was reported before.”
When it comes to decision making, however, Levine stressed that the Wolf Administration is only relying on confirmed cases. Probable cases, which make up around 2% of the overall statistics, are being leveraged to identify areas worth additional investigation.
The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,369 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the state reported 1,394 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date.
