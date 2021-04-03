DUI
Jackson Kekailoa Shema, 21, of Scranton, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, and the simple violations for operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, an officer was dispatched to the Main Street area for a report of a silver Toyota driving erratically, speeding in an irregular fashion, and swerving.
The officer followed the suspicious vehicle for a very short time once he arrived on scene when he saw the car swerve over the yellow lines and promptly pulled it over.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the car smelled heavily of marijuana and that the driver, Shema, did not have any of the required documents.
Police said that Shema denied having marijuana or anything illegal in the car at first and then related that he had some marijuana in the door of the car once the officer said he was going to conduct a search.
The search uncovered a baggie of a small amount of suspected marijuana, an empty can of Four Loko, and a full can of Four Loko with a receipt for the beverages that showed they were purchased that day, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from Shema’s person as he was speaking with him on the sidewalk on Mix Avenue.
After failing sobriety tests, police brought him to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a legal blood draw.
The affidavit shows that Shema had a BAC of .077% at the time.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 7.
Assault, strangulation
Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 21, of Rome, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanors for simple assault, strangulation – blocking the nose and mouth of the person, and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at about 11:49 p.m. on March 16, officers were dispatched to a Second Street residence for an assault and a report of the suspect leaving the scene.
Police said that they were met with the victim when they arrived on scene and that she confirmed Trowbridge was gone.
The victim stated that they had gotten into a verbal argument and then Trowbridge hit her, and once she was on the ground, covered her face with a pillow and attempted to put his hands around her neck.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that she reported that she was able to shove him off of her and that the incident continued in the downstairs of the house.
The victim said that Trowbridge began to throw items in the kitchen at her, including a water bottle which hit her in the face. She said that after he caused a mess, he grabbed some things and took off in his pickup truck.
Police took note of red marks with minor swelling around the victim’s eyes and on her neck.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on May 12.
Drug possession
Brandon Lawrence Clark, 29, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 6:38 p.m on Feb. 23, troopers were dispatched to the area of Southside Road and Route 414 in Franklin Township for a report of a suicidal man with a knife.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that police performed a terry frisk on Clark once they arrived on scene.
Clark denied having any weapons and admitted to having a bowl for smoking marijuana. He related that he uses it to help him cope with his mental health issues.
He was then placed under arrest and taken to PSP Towanda barracks.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on May 12.
Identity theft
Genevieve T. Davis, 45, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for identity theft and theft by unlawful taking – movable property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that on March 1, a victim reported that she believed David had made charges on her bank account without her authorization.
She told police that she had given Davis her bank card to use in the late summer and early fall before she had gone to jail.
The fraudulent charges appear to have been made after Davis got out of jail, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bank records from Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 8, 2021 show fraudulent charges in the amount of $1,524.44.
Police said that charges include CashApp and “SQ Davis’$ attic.”
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on May 12.
Disorderly conduct
Dean Gregory Veleker, 32, of Towanda, was charged with the schedule 3 misdemeanor for disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting, and the simple violation for public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at 5:17 p.m. on March 23, an officer was dispatched to Kingsbury Avenue for a male reportedly yelling obscenities and threatening people.
Witnesses pointed him out to police as he was walking west on Kingsbury, according to the criminal complaint.
While speaking with Veleker, police noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person.
Veleker claimed there were evil people on that street and that he thought it was his job to eradicate the evil. Police told Veleker that if he had an issue, to call the police rather than provoke people.
The officer told Veleker to go home and then observed him yell at two houses that the people inside were evil and he yelled for them to come outside and fight him.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on April 29.
DUI
Leah Renee Liechty, 18, of Ulster, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane (single) and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that on Feb. 15, a trooper pulled over a 2008 Chevrolet Impala after it crossed the yellow lane divider several times and traveled straight through an intersection on Burlington Turnpike in Monroe Borough.
The driver, Liechty, told police that she had been crossing the yellow line because she couldn’t see very well.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Liechty denied having smoked marijuana and that there was any drug paraphernalia in the car.
She stated that her friends had been hotboxing in her car for fifteen minutes and that she had been in the car with them for ten minutes and did not smoke.
A consent search of the vehicle uncovered a marijuana rolling device, Raw rolling papers, and a plastic baggie with marijuana residue. There was also marijuana shake on the passenger seat, according to the affidavit.
Liechty was arrested after displaying cues of impairment and a glass smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue was found.
Police noted that she also had Visine in her pocket.
Later at PSP Towanda, Liechty admitted to police that she had smoked two bowls and that no one had been hotboxing her car.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 7.
Driving with license suspended for previous DUI
Robert Michael Lutz, 38, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for Ill operate vehicle without ignition interlock, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for operating a vehicle without required finance responsibility, and driving while license is suspended or revoked after being suspended or revoked for a DUI and/or refusing the breathalyzer test.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:56 p.m on Nov. 12, 2019, a trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 on Main Street after scanning it and finding it was Type F, insurance cancelation.
The trooper learned from speaking with Lutz that his license was suspended.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Lutz claimed that he had just gotten his vehicle from Jack Williams Towing and that he was trying to get it home.
An NCIC search showed that the vehicle required an ignition interlocking device.
Two more troopers arrived on scene and the three noted a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During a probable search of the vehicle, one of the troopers found out that the warrant for one of the back seat occupants had expired.
The search uncovered a round red and white rubber container with suspected methamphetamine residue.
Lutz was placed under arrest and charges were filed at a later date, according to the affidavit.
Court documents were filed on March 26, 2021 and Lutz has a preliminary hearing set for 10:15 a.m. on May 12.
DUI
Colby Glenn Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: general impairment/ incapable of driving safely – first offense, five counts of the simple violation for the failure to keep right, five counts of the simple violation for disregarding a traffic lane (single), careless driving, and reckless driving.
Police in Towanda Borough said that on Feb. 28, two officers were patrolling Main Street in the area of Bridge Street when they saw a vehicle make a very wide left turn off of Memorial Bridge, almost striking parked cars.
While following the Ram pickup truck, police said its left tires were on the double yellow lines.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that police pulled the vehicle over once they observed it swerving to the far left and far right up on the curb several times.
The truck ultimately pulled over in front of Sparks restaurant, where police identified Burgess as the driver.
The affidavit shows that he had glossy and red eyes and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person.
After failing sobriety tests, Burgess was placed under arrest for DUI.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 21.
