The PIAA bucked a recommendation by Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday and voted to move ahead with the fall sports season. Football teams can begin heat acclimatization and other sports can begin full practices Monday after the PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 to move forward with fall sports.
District 7 treasurer Michael Allison, District 8 chairman Karen Arnold, Pennsylvania Principals Association representative Jonathan Bauer, Pennsylvania School Boards Association representative Nathan Mains, and Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators representative Lee Ann Wentzel voted against starting fall sports.
The vote comes after two weeks of waiting following Wolf’s recommendation on Aug. 6 to halt all interscholastic and recreational sports until Jan. 1, 2021. The PIAA Board of Directors voted the following day to postpone the start of the fall sports season by two weeks so it could meet with the governor’s staff to discuss the reasoning behind his recommendation.
In the days since Wolf gave his recommendation, he and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have reiterated it was merely a recommendation, and not a directive or a mandate. Levine also said Wolf would not turn his recommendation into a mandate should the PIAA choose to not adhere to it.
The PIAA is still leaving the final decision in the hands of each individual school district to decide both if it will play, and in which sports it will participate. PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said his staff and the board were tasked during the last two weeks to poll the schools in their area to see which ones would be playing or not.
Golf can have its first competitions on Aug. 27. Girls tennis can begin competitions on Aug. 31. All other fall sports can have their first competitions Sept. 11, including football.
“The information we were provided seemed to suggest that a large majority are going to participate,” Lombardi said during a press conference following the meeting. “It may differ in an area or two, but the board wanted to give them the opportunity to participate.”
The Board of Directors also passed a motion which will allow schools not participating in fall sports to find other solutions to play, including potentially moving their fall sports to the spring. The idea was to give some wiggle room to the districts which are apprehensive about playing during the fall.
“We wanted to give opportunities to people in those situations to participate,” Lombardi said. “If it’s a shortened season, then it’s a shortened season. Otherwise they would miss out, and nobody wants that.”
Lombardi said PIAA events will still have to follow state guidelines and no spectators will be permitted during games. Currently, outdoor events are limited to 250 people and indoor events are allowed just 25.
The hope is during the next three weeks the PIAA can have conversations with the state about adjusting the spectator mandates. Lombardi would like to allow enough people to fill 25% of a facility’s capacity as opposed to hard limits of 25 and 250 people.
“Hopefully it wouldn’t get to where we have to pass legislation (about spectators),” Lombardi said. “I would hope the administrative staff would sit with us and we could come up with a percentage that makes sense. I would think if we could get 25 percent capacity for football, it would solve most of our issues. We continue to advocate to have spectators there, especially at least mom and dad.”
Even as school districts go to remote learning or hybrid models where students aren’t in class every day, the PIAA has continued to express its belief athletics are part of the educational process. Wolf has said playing sports could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, and anything which prevents kids from getting their education should not be done.
But the PIAA has been steadfast in its belief the work it has done to create its Return to Competition guidelines offers an opportunity to attempt to play a fall sports season. The PIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee met Monday and did not change its view from last month that fall sports could be played safely.
“We’ve said as we worked through this, we were hopeful we could get something off the ground,” Lombardi said. “But nothing is a given because you don’t know what’s around the corner. We want to try to provide the student-athletes with an interscholastic athletic education that is part of the classroom because we think it’s important and an extension of the classroom.”
The PIAA has yet to make any final decision about the number of teams which will participate in the postseason or even if there will be a postseason. Those decisions will be based on the number of teams which compete and how much COVID-19 interrupts the season.
The various sports’ steering committees have already voted to allow state tournament brackets to be adjusted should the need arise as the season moves along.
“With a health and safety plan at each school, along with being monitored by a health professional, then we can at least try to play,” Lombardi said. “If it doesn’t work out, then we can go to Plan B. But we feel like we owe it to our students to at least try.”
