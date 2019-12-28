SAYRE — For the 28th straight year, residents and visitors of the Valley for New Year’s Eve will have a safe option when they decide to head home for the night thanks to Greater Valley EMS.
GVEMS will once again be offering its Safe Ride Home program on Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning.
Greater Valley EMS Chief Derrick Hall believes the program, which started in 1991, provides an important service to the Valley community.
“This is our way of helping to ensure that we provide a safe option for folks to have a ride home if they need it after they have been celebrating the new year or in anticipation of the new year. (We want) to help keep down the instances of impaired driving and make sure people get home safe,” Hall said.
Hall credited the Valley community and businesses with supporting the program through the years.
“The community has been great supporting the event for as long as we’ve been doing it. A lot of local restaurants provide food for our volunteers to have during the night. They will send stuff over here so it keeps our crews moving,” he said. “A lot of other businesses contribute monetarily towards it also to help defray the cost of fuel and everything else.”
Williams Auto Group plays a major role in the program, according to Hall.
“Obviously, without the support of Williams Auto Group, who provide the vehicles for us to use, we wouldn’t be able to do the program at all,” said Hall. “We are very grateful for the community for their continued support of the program. Everybody is really pulling together to help make sure our Valley community is as safe as we can make it for New Year’s Eve.”
While the support from the community is key, Hall also knows that without the dedicated staff at GVEMS, the Safe Ride Home program wouldn’t be possible.
“We’ve got a great group of dedicated folks, many of whom have been doing it year after year. They always look forward to helping with the program and without them we wouldn’t be able to make it as successful as it has been over the years,” Hall said.
The Safe Ride Home program is expected to transport approximately 200 passengers home within a 10-mile radius of Sayre this holiday. Donations of food, refreshments and financial support are still be accepted.
To make a reservation for the program, call 570-888-6000 ext. 300. For more information contact Fran Webb at ext. 236 or visit Greater Valley EMS on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.