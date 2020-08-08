ALBANY — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave school districts the green light on Friday to open for in-person learning for the upcoming academic year, citing the state’s positive test rate of one percent.
New York is one of 15 states that have had a positive test rate of below five percent for two consecutive weeks, which allows for a safe reopening, according to the World Health Organization.
“Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open,” Cuomo said in a statement on Twitter. “If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.”
School districts will be required to submit remote learning and health and safety plans to Cuomo’s office, as well as make them available online, incase schools need to close.
Cuomo said during a conference call with media members that 127 of the state’s 749 school districts have yet to submit plans.
Districts that do not submit plans, or whose plans are not approved, will not be permitted to reopen.
Schools will close if the positive test rate reaches nine percent before school starts.
New York City, the largest school district in the country, has set its positive test rate threshold at three percent, according to a statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Both Tioga Central and Waverly School Districts have set their threshold at five percent.
“The number one safety factor is our community infection rate,” Tioga Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton said at the district’s most recent school board meeting. “There’s nothing we could do here to protect the kids if (the rate was) over five percent.”
Cuomo said all students, staff and faculty must wear masks when social distancing is not possible, which Waverly and Tioga already included in their plans.
While many parents are eager for their kids to return to school, others do not agree with Cuomo’s decision to allow schools to reopen.
“I have been deluged with calls from parents and teachers and there is a significant level of anxiety and concern,” Cuomo said during the conference call.
Schools will also need to hold three to five information sessions with parents and the community prior to August 21.
Waverly has scheduled three sessions over the video conferencing application Zoom from August 12 through 14.
While schools are permitted to reopen, Cuomo’s did not require them to do so. That decision will be left up to local governments.
Tioga County Legislature Chair Martha Sauerbrey could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.
