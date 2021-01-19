SPENCER — During the open floor beginning last week’s town board meeting, Kermit Bossard updated the Town Board on the operations of the Spencer-Van Etten food cupboard.
Because of closings due to COVID-19, the food cupboard moved its location from the Spencer Federated Church to the restaurant at 91 Orchard St. in Spencer.
According to Bossard, rent for the new location does add an expense, but the facilities are better suited to the cupboard’s operations. The cupboard hands out food the second and last Thursdays of every month. In December, over 45 volunteers alternated running the food cupboard.
Bossard reported that the food cupboard has served about twice as many families in 2020 as the previous year. Serving almost 2,000 families and over 50,000 meals, they distributed around 160,000 pounds of food.
Part of the added expenses of the cupboard were covered by federal and state grants toward COVID-19 relief, totaling around $20,000. The cupboard does accept food donations and conduct food drives. However, money donations are preferred since the cupboard is able to purchase food items at a reduced cost compared to grocery prices.
The following organizational meeting confirmed that monthly board meetings remain the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Supervisor Allen Fulkerson shared that the bill for construction on Hulbert Hollow Road was $7,000 dollars less than the bid price, covering the extra $7,000 spent in reengineering the project.
Recently purchased sanders for the plow trucks have not been able to handle the salt-sand mixture the town has been spreading. Bradco, the company from which the sanders were purchased, offered to trade-in the recently purchased sanders for better steel sanders. The new sanders would each cost $8,000 and Bradco would be willing to take off $2,000 off the price of each with the trade-ins.
According to town officials, one sander definitely needs to be replaced, while the other still functions but struggles spread the mixture. Because the salt-sand mixture of the town is stored outdoors, the mixture is particularly wet and heavy, making spreading difficult for the sanders. Before making a decision to purchase new sanders from Bradco, the board would like to see quotes from other companies.
Fulkerson related that there was no new information about the town’s website, but he did bring up starting the new website. Although the old town website remains functional for the year, the board decided to call Sander van Dijk to start up the new website for the town.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board announced Mike Austen’s appointment to the town’s highway superintendent position. He will complete the rest of Barney Smith’s term until the end of December this year. At the end of this year, the position will be up for election for another four-year term.
