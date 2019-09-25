New dog kennel at Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD — Staff from Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield recently provided an update on the construction of the new dog kennel.
“Our clinic and kennel now have a floor, walls and a roof,” said shelter officials. “It is so exciting to watch the progress every day. Last year at this time we were finalizing our agreement with the contractor and talking about a spring start. Spring brought three months of rain and we were all so discouraged. But Mother Nature gave us a great summer. and it is moving quickly.
“The overall project cost is $1,771,000 and we still need to raise $705,000,” they continued. “We are meeting with Friends of Animal Care Sanctuary to talk about the importance of our project to the animals we care for — both in our kennel and the veterinary clinic that cares for our animals as well as the communities.”
Forms are available to purchase a “memorial or in honor of” brick that will be on a pathway to the clinic and between the cattery and kennel with lush landscaping. Officials hope community members will purchase a brick to leave your imprint on our sanctuary.
Please contact Joan Smith-Reese at jsmithreese@animalcaresanctuary.org or Ann Lewis at alewis@animalcaresanctuary.org if you are interested in giving to the capital campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.