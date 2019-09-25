New dog kennel at Animal Care Sanctuary

Crews continue work on the new dog kennel at Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield.

 Submitted photo

EAST SMITHFIELD — Staff from Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield recently provided an update on the construction of the new dog kennel.

“Our clinic and kennel now have a floor, walls and a roof,” said shelter officials. “It is so exciting to watch the progress every day. Last year at this time we were finalizing our agreement with the contractor and talking about a spring start. Spring brought three months of rain and we were all so discouraged. But Mother Nature gave us a great summer. and it is moving quickly.

“The overall project cost is $1,771,000 and we still need to raise $705,000,” they continued. “We are meeting with Friends of Animal Care Sanctuary to talk about the importance of our project to the animals we care for — both in our kennel and the veterinary clinic that cares for our animals as well as the communities.”

Forms are available to purchase a “memorial or in honor of” brick that will be on a pathway to the clinic and between the cattery and kennel with lush landscaping. Officials hope community members will purchase a brick to leave your imprint on our sanctuary.

Please contact Joan Smith-Reese at jsmithreese@animalcaresanctuary.org or Ann Lewis at alewis@animalcaresanctuary.org if you are interested in giving to the capital campaign.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Load comments