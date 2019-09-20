Robert J. Mehalchick and Claudia M. Mehalchick to Robert J. Mehalchick, Claudia M. Mehalchick and Lucinda J. Vanderpool of Monroeton for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
James Larue Roy and Ann P. Roy to Bruce A. Roy and Jan E. Roy of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $65,000.
Daniel Williams to Benjamin Luce and Lillian Luce of Little Meadows for property in Warren Township for $320,000.
Daniel L. Meisner and Naomi R. Meisner to John M. Behm and Doris L. Dent Behm of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $95,000.
First Citizens Community Bank to Neil G. King and Carrie S. King of Apalachin, New York, for property in Windham Township for $140,000.
David W. Wesneski Jr. and Hannah L. Wesneski to Michael A. Kilmer and Allen E. Kilmer of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $79,000.
Bank of New York Mellon Trustee and Cit Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 1 to Andrew D. Boardman of Rome for property in Warren Township for $46,500.
Gordon C. Whitney, Paula Whitney and Eileen Shedd to Peter Bolt and Sherry Bolt of Athens for property in Athens Township for $230,000.
Roy L. Crigger to PS Bank of Wyalusing for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $1.
Jean Spencer to Kenworthy M. Spencer of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $1.
6972 LLC Trustee, PBG Trust Investments of Delaware Trustee and Maureen J. O’Donnell Testamentary Trust to Katrina Repogle and Christine Eng of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $129,900.
Mrinalini Krishnan to Rachel Anne Hart of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $125,000.
Stephen A. Vetter and Kathryn R. Vetter to Elliott T. Timm and Ariel N. Timm of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $145,000.
