Bradford County reported three deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus this week, bringing its total number of virus-related deaths to 63.
The county is also reporting 3,077 confirmed cases of the virus, an increase of 126 in the last few days.
In addition, there are 531 cases that are considered probable, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added more ceses in the last four days as there have now been 645 confirmed cases of COVID since March. There are also 40 cases that are considered probable by the DOH.
Athens (18810) is up to 395 confirmed cases, while another 33 are considered probable.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 234
• Columbia Cross Roads — 110
• Gillett — 184
• Milan — 67
• Monroeton — 83
• New Albany — 57
• Rome — 89
• Towanda — 382
• Troy — 346
• Ulster — 106
• Wyalusing — 140
• Wysox — 48
Across the border in New York, Chemung County’s death count remains at 70.
There have now been 5,449 confirmed cases of COVID, including 251 that are considered active.
The Town of Chemung has seen 150 confirmed cases and the Town of Van Etten is at 41.
There are currently 59 individuals hospitalized as they battle the virus, while 5,128 Chemung County residents have recovered.
After adding 70 more cases in the last three days, Tioga County is up to 2,177 confirmed cases of the virus, which has taken the lives of 64 county residents.
The county’s death toll has remained at 64 for more than a month.
There are currently 242 active cases in the county, which has reported 526 individuals in mandatory quarantine at this time.
The county has also reported 1,871 recoveries.
The Tioga County Public Health Department asked for patience when it comes to getting information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
People can call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.