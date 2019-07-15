EAST SMITHFIELD — The weather could not have felt more like summer Saturday in East Smithfield — perfect timing for the Fourth Annual Summer Fest at the Smithfield Township Veterans’ Grounds.
Accompanied by the veterans hall, the facilities served the dual purpose of providing a venue for sunny family fun and raising money for its own maintenance and upkeep.
“This is a fun way to raise some money to support the grounds and the hall,” township supervisor Jackie Kingsley said.
Kingsley explained that a group of local World War II veterans built the hall in the 1940s, but turned the property over to the township supervisors several years ago.
“They had one main condition that we could not use any taxpayer money to upgrade or maintain the facilities,” she said. “So, for the past four years, we hold this event as a fun way to do that.”
The festival was certainly not short of attractions and activities to keep families occupied.
In addition to food and craft vendors, the event featured a square dance, pony racing by the Pool Noodle Ponies, performances by Josh Waite and Double Take, fireworks, and numerous children’s games and activities including touch-a-truck and splat board.
“People really like that it’s a family event,” Kingsley said. “Kids can get in free. There’s no alcohol allowed. It’s just a great, family-friendly event.”
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller even volunteered his time to help out during the event, and called the festival one of the things that make the county unique.
“This is part of what makes Bradford County a great place to live,” he said. “Local communities working together to accommodate each other, support local causes and have fun while doing it. You think about the veterans, and their insistence of not using taxpayer dollars to support the property, and it really shows off the volunteer effort that built it as well as the efforts to maintain it.”
Kingsley added how the past years’ festivals have paid off — noting that the hall recently had a new deck and roof installed. She said one of the next goals is to upgrade the bathrooms at the facility.
