The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County remained at 144 on Friday, according to a press release.
Of the 22 deaths in the county, 20 are tied to Elderwood assisted living facility in Waverly.
The total number of recoveries in Tioga County is now 93.
The number of active cases in Chemung County remained at one on Friday.
Of the 110 total cases the county has seen, 106 have resulted in recoveries and three people have died.
In New York State, over 385,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVD-19 in Bradford County is now 46, according to the State Department of Health.
Most of the cases are in Sayre, where 20 have been reported.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Over 74,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 5,900 people have died. Approximately 69 percent of Pennsylvania cases have resulted in recoveries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.