ATHENS — After discussions with the Bradford County Emergency Management Office, Athens Area High School officials announced that the school district will hold a graduation ceremony with all 147 seniors at Alumni Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are excited to provide this opportunity to our seniors,” a letter from the district said. “Please understand that this will still look a little different than a traditional ceremony, and we will need everyone’s cooperation, but we feel that it is of utmost importance that you are able to walk across the field and be presented with your diploma like every other graduating class.”
Each student will be allotted six guest tickets, and guests will enter the stadium in a rotation. The guests of 50 students at a time will be permitted inside.
Guests will have to sit six feet apart from each other while in the stadium, and are asked to wear masks.
Guests of graduates 1-50 will begin entering the stadium from the Frederick St. gate at noon, and exit through the same gate.
After the names of the first 50 graduates are read, and their guests exit, the guests of graduates 51-100 will be allowed to enter through the Third St. entrance.
The final group of guests will enter and exit on Frederick St.
There will be cones set up outside the stadium to allow for social distancing between parties.
All of the graduates will remain on the field for the duration of the ceremony, and diploma packets will be handed out on the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School lawn afterward. No parents or guests will be permitted on the lawn during diploma distribution.
The district has sent designated numbers to display on dashboards for parking, and asked that as few cars as possible are used to get to the stadium in order to make social distancing easier.
Each group of guests will park in a different location, and the district has asked everyone to be in their designated area by 12:30 p.m.
The ceremony will be broadcast on 102.1 FM and be live streamed for those unable to attend.
The rain date is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.
