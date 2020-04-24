Stepping up to help the community: Vergason Technology has produced over 2,000 face shields during pandemic

VAN ETTEN — As New York became a hotbed for COVID-19, Gary Vergason decided to take action and began producing face shields for protection while treating the virus.
Vergason, who owns Vergason Technology in Van Etten, first reached out to Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joe Scopelliti in early March to see how his company could help.
Scopelliti said Guthrie was actually in need of face shields.
Within a few days, Vergason developed a prototype.
“Long story short, in less than two weeks, we delivered 1,000 face shields to Guthrie,” Vergason said.
He has also sent several hundred shields to Elderwood, which has reported 25 cases of COVID-19, as well as Sayre Healthcare Center, Greater Valley EMS and local police departments.
“We knew that there would be a large need,” Vergason said. “If Guthrie was low on these things, other places may be.”
After his business was shut down due to being non-essential, Vergason moved the project into his garage.
He and his wife, Kathy, assembled a team of nearly 30 people contributing in some way from their own homes. This ranges from cutting and sewing headbands to assembling the final product.
“We had quite an orchestration of people coming and picking up bags of velcro and hook-and-loop product … and they would bring it back,” he said. “We let it sit for a couple of days, disinfect the bags (and) wipe them down. We had quite a cleaning protocol.”
Vergason is hoping to finish the project in the next couple of days, having made over 2,000 face shields for the community. Over 1,500 have been delivered so far.
“I’m always looking for a way to pitch in and help out,” he said. “It just kind of hit us as something I knew we could do.”
Kathy said she was grateful for the people who volunteered to help out.
“They just did an amazing job,” she said. “They stepped up to the plate. They were here within a day. They got it done. We couldn’t have done without all the volunteers. It’s been an amazing effort.”
“The Valley never ceases to amaze me when a need comes up,” Gary added, “People come out of the woodwork to help.”
