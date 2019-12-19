ATHENS — The Valley has many great traditions during the holiday season — and one that directly impacts a large number of children is the Athens Township Police Benevolent Asssociation’s Sirens for Santa.
Entering its fifth year, Sirens for Santa has already helped 96 children in the Athens Area School District by providing Christmas presents such as new toys, clothing, coats, shoes and book bags.
“In effect, not only providing gifts for a child in need, but hopefully removing an amount of stress and worry from the parents of a child, making the home a more care free and happy place for the family during the holiday season,” a press release from the Athens Township PBA said.
From 2015 to 2018, the Athens Township PBA has spent more than $14,000 on the event. That doesn’t include private donations of toys, clothing and supplies. The PBA has received over $11,000 in donations and chipped in more than $3,000 themselves to cover the costs over that period of time.
According to the PBA, the group utilizes social service-based agencies, connections within the Athens Area School District, and first responders to identify those who could be in need. Those who are interested in utilizing the program are then asked to provide clothing and shoe sizes, along with other specific needs of the children, before heading out to local businesses to purchase the items.
For Athens Township Police Officer Tom VanFleet, the Sirens for Santa event is important — as it not only helps children in need, but also shows them that police officers are there to help.
“It’s absolutely huge because a lot of times in the news or in the community people only hear about things that have gone wrong or mistakes that have been made. They generally speaking don’t hear a lot of the good things that we do for the community,” VanFleet said. “It’s great to get that message out there and show the community that we are here for them no matter what, no matter what role it is whether it’s in our traditional law enforcement duties or out in the community helping anybody in any way we can.”
VanFleet enjoys the experience of delivering the Christmas gifts to the children throughout the Athens community.
“To see the kids’ faces when we bring a blue Santa Claus with us to deliver presents in a police car is just amazing,” he said. “You get a two-for-one. The little kids not only get to see the police but they get to see Santa Claus with them too. It’s good for the kids to recognize (you shouldn’t be) scared of the police. When we come, it’s a good thing.”
The Athens Township PBA, which will be helping 45 children this year, will accept donations until Saturday. People can drop off a monetary donation or a new toy or clothing item at the Athens Township Municipal Building.
“Please join us in making this Christmas season a happier one for those children that may otherwise have to go without. The children of this Valley are its future — please help us make this a little brighter and easier for them to see,” a press release said.
People with questions about this event or who want to donate can contact VanFleet at 570-888-2325 or at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.
