HARRISBURG — Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties were recently awarded state grants aimed at strengthening the area’s workforce through technology training, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna).
The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG), administered by the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), are in the following amounts:
Bradford County – $41,363.
Sullivan County – $10,432.
Susquehanna County – $21,019.
The local programs will be implemented by the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board, which will collaborate with established partners to provide digital literacy instruction to underserved communities that will enable individuals to navigate technology in the current climate. Digital literacy services will be provided to communities through a combination of enhanced mobile service and cohort training.
“It is critical that people looking for work have the necessary skills to do so,” said Pickett. “The training programs supported by this funding will teach them how to search and apply for jobs online, upload a resume and post a professional profile on networking sites.”
Grants totaling $1.3 million were announced for similar programs statewide.
“Pennsylvania employers need workers with the skills to navigate the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that workers develop the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties that will be required of them in their new career.”
The DLWDG programs will operate from July 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.
